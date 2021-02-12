Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LRMR opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $302.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $1.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 474.2% in the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 272,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 155,146 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 50.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 18,112 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead compound is CTI-1601, a Phase 1 clinical program to treat Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. The company is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

