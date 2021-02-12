Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets. Lancaster Colony’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, including T. Marzetti Company, produce and market high quality national and regionally-branded food products throughout the United States for the retail and foodservice markets. Most of their products sold through the retail channel are marketed under the company’s popular brand names, such as Marzetti, New York Brand Bakery, Sister Schubert’s and Flatout. The company’s production plants across the United States make an expanded family of quality food products found every day on the dinner tables of millions of consumers, as well as in well-known restaurant chains nationwide. “

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

LANC stock opened at $184.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.70 and a 200 day moving average of $173.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 0.25. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $114.55 and a 52 week high of $188.24.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total transaction of $820,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 292,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,213,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total transaction of $299,492.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,520.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LANC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter worth $847,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lancaster Colony (LANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.