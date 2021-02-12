Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LCSHF. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of LCSHF traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.59. 50,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,861. Lancashire has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

