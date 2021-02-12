Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LCSHF. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of LCSHF traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.59. 50,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,861. Lancashire has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

