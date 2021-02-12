Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE) PT Lowered to GBX 945

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 963 ($12.58) to GBX 945 ($12.35) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) to GBX 1,065 ($13.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 890.44 ($11.63).

Get Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) alerts:

LON LRE opened at GBX 681.50 ($8.90) on Wednesday. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 715.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 724.70.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.