Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stake Trimmed by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,291,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,078,000 after buying an additional 229,409 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,227,000 after buying an additional 67,687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 865,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,163,000 after buying an additional 37,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,464,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,257 shares of company stock worth $14,502,258 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

Shares of LRCX traded up $18.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $590.39. 65,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,763. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $585.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $514.68 and a 200-day moving average of $416.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.