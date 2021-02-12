Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Sells $2,298,960.00 in Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy Archer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of Lam Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $572.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $81.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $585.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $514.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

