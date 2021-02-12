Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Increased to $278.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $237.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $239.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.89.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

