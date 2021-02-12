La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to report $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.70. La-Z-Boy posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for La-Z-Boy.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $459.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.90 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Sidoti raised La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, CAO Lindsay A. Barnes sold 19,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $763,765.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 49,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $1,954,589.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,858.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,596,560 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LZB stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $40.80. 306,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,691. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average is $36.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La-Z-Boy (LZB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.