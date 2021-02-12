La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Short Interest Update

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the January 14th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 72.0 days.

Shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $44.90.

LFDJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Mission Patrimoine, Banco, Astro, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is based in Boulogne Billancourt, France.

