LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Purchases 38,760 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 366.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,760 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $9,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,132,000 after buying an additional 2,283,596 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $441,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,057 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 936.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,033,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $228,885,000 after purchasing an additional 933,432 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,118,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $423,543,000 after purchasing an additional 673,852 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,321,910 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $264,329,000 after purchasing an additional 310,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded up $7.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.97. 40,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,570. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.07 and a 200 day moving average of $214.33. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $299.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of -198.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens lowered Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.39.

In related news, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,221,689.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $764,748.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,648,614.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,613 shares of company stock valued at $60,652,948. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

