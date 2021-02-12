LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $41.23 Million Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 544,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Fomento Económico Mexicano makes up about 2.0% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $41,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.1% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,686,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,505,000 after buying an additional 1,847,702 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth $61,194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,683,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,001,000 after buying an additional 749,893 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 223.0% during the third quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,013,000 after buying an additional 614,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth $27,711,000. 19.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

NYSE:FMX traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.26. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $96.73.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.