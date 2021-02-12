LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,171 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 15,922 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.11. 100,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,184,047. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $123.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.