LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Buys 5,660 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,079,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.06.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $801.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,961. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $826.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $785.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $736.11. The stock has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a PE ratio of 90.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,530 shares of company stock worth $26,191,080. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

