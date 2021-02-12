KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (KWS.F) (ETR:KWS) Shares Up 0.4%

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (KWS.F) (ETR:KWS) was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €74.60 ($87.76) and last traded at €74.00 ($87.06). Approximately 14,152 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 548% from the average daily volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €73.70 ($86.71).

Several research analysts have recently commented on KWS shares. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (KWS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €75.50 ($88.82) price target on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (KWS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (KWS.F) in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €70.66 and a 200 day moving average price of €68.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 25.71.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

