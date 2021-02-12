KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (KU2.F) (ETR:KU2) Stock Price Down 1.3%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (KU2.F) (ETR:KU2)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €37.00 ($43.53) and last traded at €37.20 ($43.76). Approximately 1,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.70 ($44.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €37.26 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.18.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (KU2.F) Company Profile (ETR:KU2)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company offers solutions for automating manufacturing processes, including body production, and engines and transmissions assembling; and systems, such as individual system components, tools and fixtures, automated production cells, and turnkey systems for the automotive industry.

