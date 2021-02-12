Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stake Lessened by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,076,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after acquiring an additional 349,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 83.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 161,584 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,312,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $1.0331 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

PHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

