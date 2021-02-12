Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.48

Shares of Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.48 and last traded at $30.45, with a volume of 169366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Komatsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Komatsu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Komatsu had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. On average, analysts predict that Komatsu Ltd. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

