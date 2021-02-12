Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) SVP Raymond D. Cabrera Sells 6,786 Shares

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $140,673.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,546.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of KN opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -521.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Knowles by 71.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Knowles by 61,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Knowles during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.