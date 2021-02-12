Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Stock Price Down 6.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) shares were down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $15.11 and last traded at $15.66. Approximately 572,028 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 238,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). Knoll had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.44%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Knoll in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Knoll by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knoll by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 261,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Knoll by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knoll in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. The company has a market cap of $794.09 million, a P/E ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About Knoll (NYSE:KNL)

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

