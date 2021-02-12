Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Knoll had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.44%.

Knoll stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65. Knoll has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $794.09 million, a PE ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

