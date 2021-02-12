Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.11. 10,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.21. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

