Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 69,973 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 69,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,341,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.7% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,809,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,735,000 after buying an additional 333,971 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,589,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.25. The stock had a trading volume of 178,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,868,764. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.80 and a 200 day moving average of $57.74.

