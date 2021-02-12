Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.83 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,815 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

