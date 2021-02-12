Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.24-1.34 for the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on KRG shares. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of NYSE:KRG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.50. 624,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,478. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

