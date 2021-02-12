Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Shares Gap Up to $2.67

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.67, but opened at $3.15. Kintara Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 85,851 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Aegis raised their price target on Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $63.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.62.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.36). On average, equities analysts forecast that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Kintara Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.