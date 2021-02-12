Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Raised to $10.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a focus list rating for the company. CSFB set a $10.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.80.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,271,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911,897 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth $612,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $6,643,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 16.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,991 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 22,836 shares in the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.