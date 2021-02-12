Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Lowered to $13.50 at TD Securities

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target cut by research analysts at TD Securities from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 85.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday. They set a “focus list” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. CSFB set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

KGC opened at $7.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.79. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,271,980,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911,897 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,452,778 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,827,000 after buying an additional 4,119,996 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,685,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,266,000 after buying an additional 5,255,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,242,573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,840,000 after buying an additional 557,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,198,702 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,132,000 after buying an additional 4,605,403 shares during the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

