Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “focus list” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised shares of Kinross Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CSFB set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.98.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,271,980,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911,897 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 62.3% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,685,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255,046 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 100.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,198,702 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605,403 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 26.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,452,778 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119,996 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 73.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,108,736 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,795 shares during the period. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

