Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.18-1.24 for the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on KIM. Truist upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Kimco Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Kimco Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimco Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.95. 6,247,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,391,196. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $19.32.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

