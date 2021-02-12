Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Shares Gap Up to $0.56

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.56, but opened at $0.64. Kidoz shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Kidoz from C$0.94 to C$1.08 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.61 million and a P/E ratio of -5.98.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; and North America. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network. The company's products include Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play; Garfield's Bingo, live on facebook messenger, android, and iOS; and Trophy Bingo, live across mobile platforms.

