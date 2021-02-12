Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Director Mark F. Furlong Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Director Mark F. Furlong sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $1,196,250.00.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

KFRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $17,093,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,943,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $5,829,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,052,000 after acquiring an additional 108,234 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 94,994 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.