Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Keysight Technologies worth $27,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $728,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $279,653.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,552.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.18.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $150.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

