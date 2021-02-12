Keyera (TSE:KEY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their buy rating on shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KEY. Scotiabank upgraded Keyera from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Keyera from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Keyera from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.59.

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$25.56 on Thursday. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$10.04 and a 1 year high of C$36.50. The company has a market cap of C$5.65 billion and a PE ratio of 33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$24.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 253.63%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

