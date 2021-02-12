Keyera (TSE:KEY) Downgraded by Stifel Firstegy to Hold

Keyera (TSE:KEY) was downgraded by Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Keyera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Keyera from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Keyera from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.59.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$25.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36. The company has a market cap of C$5.65 billion and a PE ratio of 33.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$24.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.56. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$10.04 and a 52 week high of C$36.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

