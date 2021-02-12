KeyCorp Raises Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $33.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TPX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $28.75 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of TPX stock opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $34.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 353,100 shares of company stock worth $9,394,269 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 390.0% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 33,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 27,016 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 11,911 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,590,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 275.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.