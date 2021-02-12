KeyCorp Raises Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $74.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.98.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of FANG stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.40. 8,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,837. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.89. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,835 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 560.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 59,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 50,888 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.