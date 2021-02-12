KeyCorp Boosts Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $500.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $411.39.

NYSE:PAYC traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $411.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,475. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $422.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.44, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total value of $430,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $5,856,520. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

