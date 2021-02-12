Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Short Interest Up 176.5% in January

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 176.5% from the January 14th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Kering stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $66.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,153. The company has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.67. Kering has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PPRUY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

