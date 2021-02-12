Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Brokerages expect that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will announce $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Kemper posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year sales of $5.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%.

KMPR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other Kemper news, Director David P. Storch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,922.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,974,000 after acquiring an additional 96,522 shares during the period. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC grew its position in Kemper by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 23,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Kemper by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,922 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Kemper by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMPR traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.09. 280,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,933. Kemper has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $85.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

