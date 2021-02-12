Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (KPG.AX) (ASX:KPG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (KPG.AX) (ASX:KPG) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (KPG.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.003.
The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.84.
Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (KPG.AX) Company Profile
