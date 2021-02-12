Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (KPG.AX) (ASX:KPG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (KPG.AX) (ASX:KPG) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (KPG.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.003.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.84.

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and clients, owners, families, and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers audits; business, and personal and investment structures; cloud accounting; corporate and management; estate planning and management; family law assistance; accounting; immigration support; outsourced CFO; payroll; philanthropic; strata accounting and tax; ATO investigation and dispute; and taxation advice and compliance services.

