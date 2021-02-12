Kellogg Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

Kellogg has raised its dividend by 7.6% over the last three years.

NYSE K opened at $57.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.92.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $5,402,543.22. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 416,668 shares of company stock worth $25,405,082. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

