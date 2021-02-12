Keep3rV1 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $17.78 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be bought for about $456.79 or 0.00968158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $91.36 million and approximately $17.78 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00062204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.43 or 0.00289170 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00100931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00078142 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00092924 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,738.48 or 1.03300118 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

Keep3rV1 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

