KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Up 6.5%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) rose 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.58 and last traded at $66.22. Approximately 5,577,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,799,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.20.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.70 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average is $66.47.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in KE during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in KE during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in KE by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KE during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in KE during the third quarter worth about $285,000. 13.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

