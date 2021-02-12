Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.35. 61,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,670,085. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $91.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $109.88 billion, a PE ratio of -62.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.76 and a 200 day moving average of $64.93.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

