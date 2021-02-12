Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Kansas City Southern worth $48,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 23.8% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 587,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,270,000 after acquiring an additional 112,847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 25.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,160,000 after acquiring an additional 95,150 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 30.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 363,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,769,000 after acquiring an additional 84,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 351,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,548,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $42,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of KSU opened at $209.36 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $223.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.66. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $1,013,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,337.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,822 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on KSU. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.55.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.