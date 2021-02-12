KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Price Target Raised to $51.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $39.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KALV. Zacks Investment Research raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.75 million, a P/E ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.66.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. On average, analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $891,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $939,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

