Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Shares Up 10.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s stock price shot up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $12.18. 588,396 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 339,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Specifically, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $2,472,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLDO. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $438.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 571.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 163.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

