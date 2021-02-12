Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 55,212 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.22% of MRC Global worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 15.4% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRC Global stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $8.60. 6,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,713. MRC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.55.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. Research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

