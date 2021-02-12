Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $857,000 Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,477 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMCR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 98,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,839,586. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.1175 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.09.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

