Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,818 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 47,368 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CREE. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Cree by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,435 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cree by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,669,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Cree by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,193 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.29. The company had a trading volume of 28,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,968. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CREE. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.27.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of Cree stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,366,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.